Camden County police make arrests in theft of copper pipes from rooftop air conditioners

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Camden County say they've arrested a group of people who caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages, while stealing copper pipes from rooftop air conditioners.

Gloucester Township Police say the thefts happened at the Commerce Square and Commerce Plaza Two shopping centers earlier this month.

Three people were arrested in connection with those thefts.

Detectives also worked with Voorhees Township Police to investigate a similar theft there.

Police say the thefts were related, and two additional people were arrested.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gloucester townshiparrestnew jersey newspolice
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Port Richmond fire leaves 7 hurt, including 4 children
Police: Man shoots self, 9-year-old son while cleaning gun
Accused gunman in N.J. football shooting appears in court
Grandma who texted wrong teen shares 4th Thanksgiving with him
New Jersey hospital mistakenly gives kidney transplant to wrong person
Holiday travel hits Philadelphia International Airport
Show More
Finishing touches underway for 100th 6ABC Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade
AccuWeather: Wind Advisory Tonight and Thanksgiving Day
16-year-old in critical condition following shooting in Kensington
'Movember' mustaches helping raise awareness for men's health
Sneak Peek: Look inside the first new Toys 'R' Us in NJ
More TOP STORIES News