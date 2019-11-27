Camden County police make arrests in theft of copper pipes from rooftop air conditioners

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Camden County say they've arrested a group of people who caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages, while stealing copper pipes from rooftop air conditioners.Gloucester Township Police say the thefts happened at the Commerce Square and Commerce Plaza Two shopping centers earlier this month.Three people were arrested in connection with those thefts.Detectives also worked with Voorhees Township Police to investigate a similar theft there.Police say the thefts were related, and two additional people were arrested.