Philadelphia judge expected to decide if Mumia Abu Jamal will get new trial

A 2018 discovery of six boxes in the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is at the center of Abu Jamal's appeal.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia judge is expected to decide Friday if Mumia Abu Jamal will get a new trial.

The ex-Black Panther and local journalist has been in prison for decades. He was convicted for the shooting death of Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner in 1981.

A 2018 discovery is at the center of his appeal.

Abu Jamal's legal team says six boxes found in the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office contained "highly significant evidence" that they claim will prove his trial was tainted.

They say prosecutors never shared the evidence with the defense.

Abu Jamal is serving a sentence of life without parole.

His supporters maintain he was framed and say there is enough evidence to release him.

However, multiple appeals to overturn his conviction have failed.

His death penalty sentence was overturned by a federal court and, in 2011, he was re-sentenced to life in prison.