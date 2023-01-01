The 2023 Mummers Fancy Brigade Competition

Pennsylvania Convention Center (WPVI) -- It is the fanciest, most colorful, festive way to kick off 2023: The Mummers Fancy Brigade Competition!

For the first time even you can see it live on 6abc.com, and everywhere else you stream 6abc.

Beginning Sunday at 5pm, Maggie Kent, Alicia Vitarelli and Devan Kaney are your hosts as the 12 Fancy Brigade Clubs put on their best performances at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The winners will be announced later tonight just in time for Action News at 11.