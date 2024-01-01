LIVE: The Mummers Fancy Brigade Competition at the Pa. Convention Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 10 Mummers Fancy Brigades are taking center stage at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia for the 2024 Fancy Brigade Competition.
You can watch it here when the show starts at 5 p.m.
Alicia Vitarelli, Anthony Stagliano and Felicia Punzo are the hosts of one the most colorful and musical New Year's Day Celebrations anywhere!
The following clubs and their captains will be performing to take home the Dan Lerro Cup and add their names to the trophy, which honors the great history of the Fancy Brigades:
Satin Slipper NYB
Captain Chris Miceli
South Philly Vikings
Captain Lou Castelli
Golden Crown
Captain Rob Runowski
Saturnalians NYA
Captain Tom Dougherty
Avenuers NYB
Captain Rob Fitzmaurice
Spartans
Captain Pat Dio
Clevemore
Captain Rocco Tursi
Bill McIntyre's Shooting Stars
Captain Charlie Kapusniak Jr.
The Downtowners Fancy Brigade
Captain Austin Sanborn
Jokers NYA
Captain David Josaphouitch