LIVE: The Mummers Fancy Brigade Competition at the Pa. Convention Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 10 Mummers Fancy Brigades are taking center stage at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia for the 2024 Fancy Brigade Competition.

You can watch it here when the show starts at 5 p.m.

Alicia Vitarelli, Anthony Stagliano and Felicia Punzo are the hosts of one the most colorful and musical New Year's Day Celebrations anywhere!

The following clubs and their captains will be performing to take home the Dan Lerro Cup and add their names to the trophy, which honors the great history of the Fancy Brigades:

Satin Slipper NYB

Captain Chris Miceli

South Philly Vikings

Captain Lou Castelli

Golden Crown

Captain Rob Runowski

Saturnalians NYA

Captain Tom Dougherty

Avenuers NYB

Captain Rob Fitzmaurice

Spartans

Captain Pat Dio

Clevemore

Captain Rocco Tursi

Bill McIntyre's Shooting Stars

Captain Charlie Kapusniak Jr.

The Downtowners Fancy Brigade

Captain Austin Sanborn

Jokers NYA

Captain David Josaphouitch