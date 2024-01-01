'Uniquely Philly' Crowds line Broad Street for 2024 Mummers Parade in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Mummers Parade once again strutted down Broad Street on Monday, kicking off 2024 with a bang.

Bring on the face paint, the music and funky get-ups!

"When you try to explain it to other people who are not from the area, I don't think they get it. My friend just said, 'What's a Mummer?'" said Dickinson Cuff of Newtown.

"It's so uniquely Philly. You can't get any more Philly than a Mummer," said Sara Devlin of Nashville.

For many, it's a family tradition with origins dating back to 1901. It's the longest continually-running folk parade in the country.

"Great for the kids, a nice culture to bring them up with, especially in the New Year," said Bobby Hunisch of South Philadelphia.

There won't be any rest once the show is over.

The clubs will start preparing for next year's parade on Jan. 2.