Mummers make last-minute preps ahead of New Year's Day parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As 2023 makes way for 2024, Mummers are making final preparations for their annual parade down Broad Street in Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania Convention Center was bustling with crews perfecting final performances and adding finishing touches to meticulous set designs on Friday afternoon.

"We're going to put on a pretty decent show. It's a lot of fun. A lot of movement. Kind of something to make you feel the music," said Austin Sanborn, Captain of the Downtowners.

Sanborn says practice began close to a year ago.

While practices are happening non-stop inside the convention center, security preparations are beginning outside.

The workers also began setting up fencing along Broad Street.

Security measures are now in place for the parade and the party that follows on 2 Street.

Read more: Here's everything you need to know for the 2024 Mummers Parade

"It's extensive. It's an all hands on deck effort," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector, Mike Cram.

Federal partners are also assisting with intelligence, parking and road closures.

Philadelphia police prepare for New Year's Eve and Mummer's parade this weekend

The effort is not only for the Mummers, but also various events including the Eagles game and New Year's Eve fireworks shows that are expected to bring thousands of people into the city this holiday weekend.

The Mummers Parade will step off at City Hall at 9 a.m. on New Year's Day and continue South to Washington Avenue.

This is the 124th year of the one-of-kind Philly tradition.

"I enjoy it so much. I've been in it since I was born, I'm 19 years old. I've been in this same club my whole life and I love it," said Natalie Carfagno, a dancer with Colonial Candy.