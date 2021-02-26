mural arts

Mural honors Philadelphia's Freedom Fighters under leadership of Cecil B. Moore in the 1960s

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mural Arts Philadelphia has unveiled a design for a new mural honoring Philadelphia's Freedom Fighters in the 1960s that will be installed at Girard College.

The mural pays tribute to the young men and women under the leadership of former Philadelphia NAACP President Cecil B. Moore.

Karen Asper Jordan spoke Friday afternoon at Girard College; she is one of the Freedom Fighters mentored by the civil rights activist. She joined the movement when she was 16 as a North Philadelphia native.

"He (Cecil B. Moore) was our mentor, he was our protector, and he was our voice," Jordan said.

The unsung heroes in the 1960s got into "good trouble," in the words of the late Rep. John Lewis.

Outside the walls of Girard College, they held a seven-month-long demonstration which led to the school being desegregated in 1965.

Girard College is a boarding school for underprivileged children coming from single-parent households.

The mural, designed by local artists Felix St. Fort and Gabe Tiberino, captures the movement from the 1960s and incorporates West African concepts.

Leaders with Girard College say the project speaks to the institution that it is now.

"The fact that more than 90% of our student body is Black and beautiful is a testament to the last impact of the Civil Rights Movement," Vice President of Advancement Sylvia Bastani said.

The mural is anticipated to be up in the spring on the corner of North 22nd Street and College Avenue.

The Freedom Fighters say it's a testament to hard work and dedication.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaartarts & cultureeventsmural artscommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURAL ARTS
City council announces $1 million arts and culture grant
Building long-lasting relationships through mural art
LA artist uses love to help others
Street artist joins the fight against hunger
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House passes $1.9T pandemic bill on near party-line vote
Philly eases some restrictions; limited sports attendance to be allowed
2 shot inside Walmart in Lehigh Valley
NJ mom dies of COVID days after giving birth to 3rd son
J and J vaccine endorsed for authorization as COVID surge hangs in balance
Doctor who oversaw Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial is very optimistic
AccuWeather: Rain at times this morning
Show More
Police investigate cell phone store robberies in Philly and suburbs
Images released of suspects in shooting near Olney Transportation Center
TSA's weirdest finds of 2020
'Gorilla Glue girl' has message for Black women about 'hair love'
Lady Gaga's dogs recovered safely after theft, shooting
More TOP STORIES News