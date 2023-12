Artist Jose Ortiz-Pagan unveils newest installment of Hope Back to Kensington project on North Swanson Street

The mural is the second installment of the "Hope Back to Kensington" project.

PHILADELPHIA -- Artist José Ortiz-Pagán has unveiled the newest installment of his "Hope Back to Kensington" project.

The mural titled, "Manuel 3: Hope Sigil," is the second of three projects. It can be found on North Swanson Street in Kensington.

Ortiz-Pagán hopes the colorful mural will help residents envision a brighter future and empower the community.