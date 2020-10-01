Community & Events

Iconic Philadelphia murals updated as part of 'Mask Up PHL' campaign

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A few of the iconic murals around Philadelphia will now look a little different - the people in the paintings are now donning face coverings.

On Thursday, the city's Department of Public Health and Mural Arts Philadelphia unveiled the 'Mask Up PHL' campaign.

The newly installed mural in North Philadelphia - outside of the Julia De Burgos School - shows everyone is now wearing a mask.

Organizers say the 'Mask Up PHL' campaign is to help keep the public's momentum going and to stay safe.

Six other murals around the city have also been updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaartface maskcoronavirusmural arts
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly leaders speak out after Black transgender women killed
Red Paw's services will continue in Philadelphia after all
White House ups bid in last-ditch stimulus talks with Congress
Still need a REAL ID? Countdown is on to new deadline
Gunmen 'box in' victim's car in South Philly shooting: Police
Montco authorities issue warrant for contractor accused of doing no work
2-year-old boy finds loaded handgun in NJ playground
Show More
Lottery winner out of luck when ticket gets lost in mail
Appeals court allows Pennsylvania to restrict crowd size
Pa. representative tests positive for COVID-19
'We are shocked:' Chrissy Teigen, John Legend suffer pregnancy loss
American Airlines furloughs hundreds of employees in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News