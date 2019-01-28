Murder charges likely after NYPD search Berks County landfill

EMBED </>More Videos

Murder charges expected after Pa. landfill search. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 28, 2019.

NEW MORGAN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A man will likely face a murder charge Monday in a case that led New York City police to search a Berks County landfill.

NYPD officers combed through the dump in New Morgan earlier this month, as well as several other landfills.
EMBED More News Videos

Police search Berks Co. landfill for missing NY man. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 11, 2019.



They were looking for the body of 40-year-old Michael Stewart.



He was last seen at a pub on Staten Island on December 20.

Investigators say a person described as a friend of the victim will be charged with the murder, though Stewart's body has not yet been found.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsmurdersearchNew Morgan Borough
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Waitress speaks out over anti-immigrant message on receipt
AccuWeather: Nice But Cold Today, Snow Tomorrow
Juvenile seriously injured in Bucks County crash
Mo'ne Davis signs letter of intent with Hampton University
Resident: Havana looks like "a horror movie" after tornado
SAG Awards: 'Black Panther' wins top film honor
Federal workers return to work, shutdown ends for now
Another dog owner falls in icy pond trying to save pet
Show More
Man in custody after Burlington barricade
Iconic 30th Street Station flip board removed
Man suspected of killing 5 in Louisiana arrested in Virginia
Dozens gather for deportation rally in South Philly
South Jersey father, son invited to Temple basketball game to show importance of education
More News