Delaware State Police say 2 people found shot, killed in bed were murder-suicide

Police found two elderly people, an 87-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman, shot to death in their beds.

CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police announced on Sunday that the two people found shot and killed in their Claymont home were a murder-suicide.

The investigation began just before 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. Officials said they received a 911 call from a home on the 1800 block of Veale Road and troopers were sent to the scene for a welfare check.

READ | 2 people found shot, killed in bed in Delaware home: Delaware State Police

Responding officers entered the home through an unsecured side door, officials said.

In the house, police found two elderly people, an 87-year-old man, and an 86-year-old woman, shot to death in their beds.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said they recovered a handgun at the house, which was in the possession of the man.

Officials are still actively investigating this incident. Detectives ask that anyone with information regarding the case contact Detective B. McDerby by calling 302-741-2821.