Police investigate alleged murder-suicide in Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in the city's Port Richmond section Tuesday morning.It happened just before 11 p.m. Monday inside a home on the 2100 block of East Clearfield Street.Police said officers responded to reports of screams to find a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman both dead with apparent gunshot wounds in a bedroom of the home.Investigators said a gun was found in the man's hand.Family members said they became concerned for the man and went to the house to check on him. They said the two were boyfriend and girlfriend.Police said there is no word as to what led to the violence.