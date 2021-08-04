Gov. Phil Murphy rips vaccine protesters as 'ultimate knuckleheads'

UNION CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy sounded off at anti-vaccine protesters during a bill signing on Wednesday, calling them "the ultimate knuckleheads.""You've lost your minds. You are the ultimate knuckleheads," he said.Murphy told the protestors that people are losing their lives "because of what you are saying and standing for."Murphy started by telling event attendees sitting in socially distant chairs in Union City that New Jersey has reached "an inflection point in our fight, not just against the COVID pandemic, but also against the tremendous upheaval for thousands and thousands of New Jerseyans."On Wednesday, New Jersey reported more than 1,100 new positive cases, 13 deaths, 598 hospitalizations, and 99 people in intensive care. The positivity rate is now over 5%.Murphy made the remarks at an event to sign legislation that extends the state's eviction moratorium.The legislation adds $500 million to the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program and $250 million for utility assistance.The bill also extended eviction and foreclosure moratorium deadlines through the end of August.After the event, Murphy said the state is looking at "things in the general neighborhood" of New York City's vaccine mandate for indoor events but not that specific restriction."A lot of other options are the table for us," Murphy said.