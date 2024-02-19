Delaware kids get inspired about electronics and innovation at The Hagley Museum

The Hagley Museum's appreciation for innovation was on full display for their Kid Inventor's Weekend!

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- This weekend in Delaware kids and families were inspired to innovate!

The Hagley Museum held their Kid Inventor's Weekend fostering curiosity in youth for how things are made.

Putting their tinkering skills to the test, kids got to reverse engineer electronics to learn how things are made.

"We have electronics that people can take apart with our tinkering tables using hand tools...to see what they're made of, how they're constructed," said History Education Coordinator, Jeff Durst.

In accordance with their mission to inspire, they prompted children to create their own invention.

"It gets them looking at things they have around their house in different ways and think about how they can make something from them, reuse it, repurpose it," said Durst.

"They're going to remember coming here to Hagley, making something with their parents or grandparents...hopefully taking that invention with them...and it might inspire them to innovate in the future," he continued.

More information can be found on The Hagley Museum's website.