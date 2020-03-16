Education

Museum of the American Revolution offering virtual tours, online classes during coronavirus quarantines

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Museum on American Revolution is offering free virtual tours of the museum and classes for children of all ages to help ease the pressure as thousands of people across the region confined to their homes due to COVID-19.

The Museum will remain closed to the public through the end of the month, but is offering a fleet of digital resources and a virtual field trip to the museum, and an archive of revolution book excerpts.

The Museum also promises a bounty of special content through its Facebook , Instagram and Twitter accounts.

"In this challenging time, it is imperative that we prioritize the safety of our families and communities. The Museum of the American Revolution is currently closed, but there are many ways to explore our galleries and digital content remotely," said Dr. R. Scott Stephenson, Museum President and CEO in a press release. "While there's no substitute for experiencing a museum in person and standing in the presence of authentic art and artifacts, virtual exploration is the next best thing."

You can download the Museum's comprehensive activity plans for kids here: MOAR Teacher Resource Guide

