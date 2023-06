Philadelphia police released new video of the suspect who vandalized the Museum of the American Revolution in Old City.

Suspect wanted for vandalizing Museum of the American Revolution in Old City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released new video of the suspect who vandalized the Museum of the American Revolution in Old City.

Investigators say the man spray-painted graffiti on the "Washington Crossing the Delaware" display attached to the front wall of the museum around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the suspect broke several glass panels on the main entrance door after he was interrupted by museum security.

If you know anything about the crime, call police at 215-686-TIPS.