Day two of long lines and long wait times at New Jersey MVCs

THOROFARE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Makayla Wells of Sicklerville was first in line on Wednesday morning after spending the night outside the Motor Vehicle Commission in Thorofare."I got here at 11 'o clock last night," Wells told 6abc.About 30 minutes before opening, the line stretched all the way to Crown Point Road and wrapped around the entire building.Breair Kizee of Williamstown remarked, "This is ridiculous. People are cutting, they're not caring about people."Some facilities have been designated as Licensing Centers and some as Vehicle Centers. They opened Tuesday for the first time in three months, with a text messaging system in place, intended to prevent overcrowding"I came up here the day before, and they turned me around said Justin Jones of Sicklerville.Diana Bravyak of Mantua said, "I'm a nurse, so I'm concerned because I think we're way too close together, not everyone is wearing masks. So with everything going on, I'm a bit surprised they're even allowing this to happen."Chad Conshafter of Paulsboro added, "I'm not understanding what's going on here, why we're not able to register for an appointment online. Then you got a set date, a set time."Officials are urging people to wait a week to go if possible.Many say Day two is actually an improvement from the first day.Linda Shockley of Marlton said, "It was worse than it is right now."Kimberly Kocaja of Pemberton Township agreed, "Yesterday we were here the line wrapped around twice- around the building."Assembly Republican Leader Jon Bramnick is calling on Governor Murphy to take immediate action, including opening these agencies seven days a week, 12 hours a day until the problem is solved.Vincent Hines of Pine Hill stated, "They should have one day for kids to do their license and the following day for restorations. They need to come up with a better system."There are transactions that can be done online. Make sure you check the website to see if you can skip the trip.