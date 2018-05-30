NOISE COMPLAINT

Mysterious Bucks County overnight booms are explosions, officials say

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials qualify mysterious Bucks booms as explosions: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., May 29, 2018 (WPVI)

By
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Investigators are saying that the mysterious booms that have been rattling people in Upper Bucks and Lehigh counties are the result of a someone setting off explosives in the middle of the night.

They are asking for the public's help in trying to catch that person.

"We shoot guns and pop fireworks up here for fun, but this was above and beyond," said Upper Black Eddy resident Nick Zangli.

Zangli said he remembers exactly when he heard one of the loud booms.

It was 3:35 a.m. on the Saturday morning before Mother's Day.

"I happened to be awake and it scared the heck out of me," said Zangli. "It was definitely a very large explosion."

Zangli said he jumped out of bed to see what was going on.

"It stopped everything, there was no crickets, no peepers, nothing, so I went in and loaded a firearm because I had no idea what was going on," he said.

Zangli said the next day someone reported a large hole nearby, along the side of the 1200 block of Lonely Cottage Road. It was about four or five feet wide and a foot deep.

"I stopped and looked at it," he said. "It was obviously an explosion. It had blown debris across the road and stuff."

Sue Crompton of Haycock Township said it was in the middle of the night on April 30 or May 1 that she heard a loud boom near her trailer home along Old Bethlehem Road.

"We heard a big, big, huge sound and a big shock wave," she said. "Actually rumbled the whole room and our whole trailer and the windows."

Investigators said there have now been more than 20 such explosions that have occurred between 1 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. in both Upper Bucks and Lehigh counties. They say no one has been injured, but they are attempting to prevent someone from accidentally getting hurt, including the individual or individuals responsible.

"Probably kids that come up with a formula to blow stuff up, and you know it's cool to watch something blow up, but you could kill somebody in the process," Zangli said.

State Police are being assisted by the FBI and ATF in the investigation.

Officials are asking everyone to remain vigilant and pay attention to events or persons around you. They ask if you see anything, no matter how small it is, to call them at 1-800-426-TIPS.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsexplosionnoise complaint
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NOISE COMPLAINT
Another mystery explosion in Bucks County
Mysterious explosions heard in Bucks, Lehigh counties
'Full House' neighbors fed-up with Tanner-family visitors
More noise complaint
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News