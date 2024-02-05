16-year-old faces charges for deadly shooting inside West Philadelphia corner store

The victim, identified as Nafiese McClain, died at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old is facing a series of charges after the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old last month inside a West Philadelphia corner store.

It happened on January 29 on the 5400 block of Master Street.

Police say an argument between the two escalated into several shots being fired by the teen.

The victim, identified as Nafiese McClain, later died at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

The 16-year-old has been charged with Murder, Criminal Conspiracy, VUFA 6106 (no license), Possession of an Instrument of Crime, VUFA 6108 (public carry), VUFA 6110 (possession by a minor), and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Authorities say the investigation into this incident is still ongoing.