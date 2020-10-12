Pennsylvania becomes first state to disqualify 'naked ballots'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania has become the first state to disqualify 'naked ballots.'A ballot is considered 'naked' when it is sent in without a sealed security envelope. Voters also need to be sure to sign the envelope in the marked spot for it to qualify.For years, officials counted otherwise valid mail-in ballots even if they didn't have the secrecy envelope. But the Trump campaign challenged that practice, and last month the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that counting naked ballots is a violation of election law.So far, 2.5 million Pennsylvania voters have requested to vote by mail, democrats outnumbering Republicans by more than 2 to 1.State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta says the ruling is causing unnecessary stress over this process."This is about whether or not we are going to have a functioning democracy. And I've said to people- if you're not frustrated, you're not paying attention," said Kenyatta.On Monday, Mayor Kenney will join the group 'Unite Here' to launch a massive canvassing operation to mobilize black and brown voters.Rudy Giuliani will also be in South Philadelphia Monday night for an Italians for Trump event.