NAKED MAN

Man wearing no pants threw food and assaulted woman at Whataburger, HPD says

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a naked man terrorized workers at a Whataburger. He later died.

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) --
Police said a naked man was in "crisis" when he allegedly terrorized Whataburger employees in southwest Houston and later died after officers detained him.

The Thanksgiving night incident was reported around 7 p.m. at the restaurant located in the 9500 block of Bissonnet near the Southwest Freeway.

According to Houston police, a white man in his 40s entered the restaurant and began throwing garbage cans and chairs. The man also jumped up on the counter, scaring employees to the point that they called 911 and evacuated the restaurant.

The man, though, followed the workers and assaulted a female manager, police said. After he was pulled off by other employees, the man made his way to underneath a nearby overpass, where officers tried to detain the erratic person.

Ruben Cortade was on his way home from Thanksgiving dinner when he saw sirens and lights. He tells ABC13 he followed the squad cars and fire trucks to the Whataburger.

"They rolled him over to do CPR on him. I saw the firefighter doing CPR to the point where he put his hands up in the air, and they just loaded him onto the gurney and took him away," Cortade said.

Officers were able to get the man in handcuffs, but he then collapsed and was unresponsive. The man was taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The employees were shaken up, but no one was seriously injured.

Police were looking into what may have caused the man's erratic behavior and his subsequent death.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
naked mannaked in publicwhataburgerhouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NAKED MAN
Police searching for naked man spotted outside multiple N.J. homes
Diaper-wearing man allegedly faked Down syndrome to meet women
Naked man falsely claimed he planted bomb in Fla. airport: Police
Police chase naked man riding ATV for an hour
More naked man
Top Stories
Black Friday shoppers hit the malls to get the best deals
12 confirmed cases of Adenovirus in Camden County
6abc Black Friday Playbook
Man camping out since Tuesday for Black Friday deals
Water main break causing icy conditions in Cedarbrook
AccuWeather Alert: Still Cold For Shoppers On Friday
1 teen dead, 2 others injured after Alabama mall shooting
Bus carrying U of Washington band rolls onto side on highway
Show More
Prosecutors clear Oregon FedEx driver after deadly punch
6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade highlights
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
'Game of Peace' aims to show teens better way to handle conflict
Lincoln wanted Thanksgiving to be celebrated in August
More News