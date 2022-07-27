Nam Vietnamese Kitchen in University City serves up authentic pho and a 'hangover cure'

They serve Vietnamese cuisine made fast and with high-quality ingredients.

Ducis Rodgers checks out a new spot for Vietnamese food where Bánh mì is a house favorite and their "hangover cure" is in high demand.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nam Vietnamese Kitchen opened in University City in the summer of 2020, right in the heat of the pandemic.

They opened with hopes of feeding the masses of students and hospital workers once the world emerged from COVID-19.

The most popular dish is the pho. They make the Vietnamese rice noodle soup in a variety of flavors but the classic is beef with bone broth, so tender you can cut the meat with a spoon.

And Director of Operations Chuong Nguyen says it's the best hangover cure.

Nguyen came to Philadelphia from DC.

He used to run high-end James Beard award-winning and Michelin Star restaurants.

But when COVID hit, he lost his job and moved to Philadelphia where he met his wife, had a baby and found work that taps into his cultural heritage.

His favorite dish is the vermicelli noodles with tamarind marinated and grilled shrimp and lemongrass chicken. He says it reminds him of his mom's cooking.

They also do a banh mi of the day and the menu is in both English and Vietnamese with proper pronunciations to make it fun and to school people on the proper way to say pho.

No matter how you say it, it's still delicious.

Nam Vietnamese Kitchen | Facebook | Instagram

3816 Chestnut St Unit 8, Philadelphia, PA 19104

215-921-9475