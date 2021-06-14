Arts & Entertainment

Downingtown filmmaker wins $1M prize for 'Land of Gold' at Tribeca Film Festival

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Downingtown filmmaker wins $1M prize at Tribeca Film Festival

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Downington filmmaker is celebrating a massive win at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Nardeep Khurmi just won a $1 million prize and mentorship to develop his pitch into a full-length feature film called "Land of Gold."

"It's wild," said Khurmi. "Never in my wildest dreams would that I think something like this would happen in front of millions of people on YouTube with people watching you get the green light for your first film. It's kind of perfect. It's kind of a fairy tale come true."

Khurmi is the fourth filmmaker to win the 'AT&T. Presents: Untold Stories' prize.

"Land of Gold" finds a Punjabi trucker helping a young undocumented girl during a cross-country trip.

"Representation matters," said Khurmi. "For me, as a South Asian American filmmaker, I think I have a responsibility with the platform. I have to really push narratives forward."

Amazingly, Khurmi wrote this during the pandemic.

"Land of Gold" gets a guaranteed slot at the 2022 Tribeca Festival and will also stream on HBO Max.

You can also watch all of the Tribeca Film Festival films and moments for the first time at home with the new Tribeca at Home pass.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdowningtown boroughmoviefilm festivalfeel goodtribeca film festival
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News