Nasir Roberson murder: $20,000 reward offered for info on Philadelphia murder

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother grieving the sudden loss of her teenage son is asking for the public's help in finding his killer.

"I miss his smile, his laugh, just his laughing, his smile just brightens up the room. He was a charmer," said Darshonta Roberson.

She says her son Nasir Roberson was a quiet 18-year-old.

"He was really quiet he didn't really tell us too much."

On Sunday, June 27, 2021, Nasir was with his girlfriend at a house along the 2800 block of Memphis Street in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section. At 1:17 in the morning, Nasir went outside.

"She told me that he was outside waiting for somebody. Somebody told him to come outside and he was waiting for them," said Roberson.

That's when police say he was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

Darshonta says it hurts her that her 2-year-old granddaughter will only know her father through pictures.

"She looks at the pictures and says that's my daddy. So we have plenty of memories and pictures of them," said Roberson.