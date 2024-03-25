University of Pennsylvania sophomore dies suddenly on campus, leaving community in mourning

Those close to him said Nathaniel Gordon had a bright future after overcoming many obstacles.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students at the University of Pennsylvania are coping with the sudden death of a sophomore, Nathaniel Gordon.

University officials have not yet commented on the death that happened on campus Saturday.

"I'm sort of at a loss," said State Senator Sharif Street (D).

Gordon was a former intern for Street.

"This is tough because while we know people can go at any age, we don't really think about young people leaving us," Street said.

Those close to him said Gordon had a bright future after overcoming many obstacles. He had family challenges and aged out of foster care. He also disengaged from high school.

But his life turned around when he got into the Community College of Philadelphia's Gateway to College program. It helped him graduate from high school and earn college credits.

Nathaniel Gordon

He then went on to become the first Gateway student to get into an Ivy League school.

"He just seemed like he was on the right path," said Aissia Richardson, the deputy chief of staff for Street, who worked closely with Gordon.

"Penn was challenging for him, but he was overcoming and he was meeting that challenge," Richardson added.

Officials at the University of Pennsylvania aren't saying much about what happened to Gordon. They put out a statement on Sunday notifying the student body of his passing.

Red crime scene tape is still left outside of Mayer Residence Hall, where he died.

Police, Penn officials, and the medical examiner have not revealed any information on the circumstances surrounding his death.

What is clear is that the sophomore touched many lives.

"We made an impression on him and he made an impression on us," said Richardson.

University officials are offering counseling and support to students who need it.