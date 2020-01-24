Travis, Jason Kelce dual bubblehead unveiled ahead of Super Bowl 54

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled the official Travis and Jason Kelce dual bubblehead ahead of Super Bowl 54.
The bobbleheads, manufactured by FOCO, are part of the "High Five Series."
It's no secret the brothers have always supported each other.
During the Philadelphia Eagles' run to the Super Bowl, Jason's brother, Travis, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, was there for support.
Now, it's Jason's turn, as Travis heads to Florida for Super Bowl 54.
"We're excited to release this unique bobblehead featuring Travis and Jason Kelce as Travis prepares to help the Chiefs win the franchise's first Super Bowl in 50 years," National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. "The Kelce brothers are one of the most well-known sets of siblings in the NFL given their performance both on and off the field, and we think fans will love this bobblehead."
The bobbleheads run $60 each.
