2nd Annual National Convening of Black Mayors

As part of our Good Business campaign, 6abc was a proud sponsor of the 2nd Annual National Convening of Black Mayors created by the African American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey & Delaware. The event took place on August 11th & 12th. Anchor Sharrie Williams moderated a panel with visiting Black Mayors from across the country, discussing ways to support Black & Brown small businesses and other solutions to uplift cities with large African American populations.

Niki Hawkins - 6abc's VP of Community Engagement was on the planning committee for the two-day conference and organized a welcoming dinner at the 6abc studios for visiting Mayors, with catering by Victoria's Kitchen & Catering and florals by Amaranth Florists.

Participating Mayors (in-person):

The Honorable Michael Nutter

Former Mayor of Philadelphia

The Honorable Hardie Davis, Jr.

Mayor, Augusta, GA

The Honorable Derek Slaughter

Mayor, Williamsport, PA

The Honorable Judy Ward

Mayor, Pleasantville, NJ

William Morgan

Deputy Mayor and Councilman, Chester, PA

Karl Singleton

Chief Equity and Compliance Officer, City of Harrisburg

Virtual Presence:

The Honorable Malik Evans

Mayor, Rochester, NY

The Honorable Lori Lightfoot

Mayor, Chicago, IL

The Honorable Ras Baraka

Mayor, Newark, NJ

The Honorable Justin Bibb

Mayor, Cleveland, OH

The Honorable Tishaura Oneda Jones

Mayor, St. Louis, MO

The Honorable Steven Reed

Mayor, Montgomery, AL