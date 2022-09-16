As part of our Good Business campaign, 6abc was a proud sponsor of the 2nd Annual National Convening of Black Mayors created by the African American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey & Delaware. The event took place on August 11th & 12th. Anchor Sharrie Williams moderated a panel with visiting Black Mayors from across the country, discussing ways to support Black & Brown small businesses and other solutions to uplift cities with large African American populations.
Niki Hawkins - 6abc's VP of Community Engagement was on the planning committee for the two-day conference and organized a welcoming dinner at the 6abc studios for visiting Mayors, with catering by Victoria's Kitchen & Catering and florals by Amaranth Florists.
Participating Mayors (in-person):
The Honorable Michael Nutter
Former Mayor of Philadelphia
The Honorable Hardie Davis, Jr.
Mayor, Augusta, GA
The Honorable Derek Slaughter
Mayor, Williamsport, PA
The Honorable Judy Ward
Mayor, Pleasantville, NJ
William Morgan
Deputy Mayor and Councilman, Chester, PA
Karl Singleton
Chief Equity and Compliance Officer, City of Harrisburg
Virtual Presence:
The Honorable Malik Evans
Mayor, Rochester, NY
The Honorable Lori Lightfoot
Mayor, Chicago, IL
The Honorable Ras Baraka
Mayor, Newark, NJ
The Honorable Justin Bibb
Mayor, Cleveland, OH
The Honorable Tishaura Oneda Jones
Mayor, St. Louis, MO
The Honorable Steven Reed
Mayor, Montgomery, AL