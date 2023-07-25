Third annual AACC National Convening of Black Mayors

Watch part one of the 3rd Annual National Convening of Black Mayors moderated by Action News anchor Sharrie Williams.

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- 6abc supported The African American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey and Delaware in their third Annual National Convening of Black Mayors.

Action News anchor Sharrie Williams moderated two (2) panels with African American Mayors from across the country here at the 6abc studios in Philadelphia.

The discussion centered around sharing best practices, innovative policy-making and actionable items to help Black and Brown mid-level and small businesses thrive while supporting and uplifting historically underrepresented communities.

Watch for an informative conversation with innovative ideas on how local government and the private sector can partner to enrich their surrounding neighborhoods.

Program #1

Mayor Ras Baraka, Newark, N.J.

Mayor Marty Small, Sr., Atlantic City, N.J.

Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., Little Rock, Ark.

Mayor Darren Burrell, Darby, Pa.

Mayor Derek Slaughter, Williamsport, Pa.

Program #2

Hardie Davis Jr., Former Mayor of Augusta, Ga.

Mayor Judy Ward, Pleasantville , N.J.

Michael Nutter, Former Mayor of Philadelphia, Pa.

Mayor Waylyn Hobbs Jr., Hempstead, NY