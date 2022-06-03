National Donut Day: Freebies & discounts at Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and more spots

feel like offices should be closed on Friday for National Donut Day tbh — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 31, 2022

NATIONAL DOUGHNUT DAY. Tomorrow, June 3rd. FREE 🍩 of your choice! 🎉 Tag a friend so they don't miss out!



In shop only at participating US & CAN shops while supplies last on 6/3. Limit one per person. Full offer details at https://t.co/PAmvFolSy0 pic.twitter.com/PjRzbzXwp9 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 2, 2022

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5336464" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here are some delicious facts to celebrate National Donut Day from the Action News Morning Team.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Friday, June 3 is National Donut Day! Or as some places call it - National Doughnut Day!Donut. Doughnut. Either way, it means many shops are celebrating with freebies and discounts.is offering its customers a free donut with the purchase of any beverage at participating stores.At, you get a free doughnut of your choice - no purchase necessary! It's in shop only at participating shops while supplies last - and limit one per person.Krispy Kreme is also offering a $1 Original Glazed dozen with any dozen purchase in store. They are also taking 50% off their Krispy Kreme hat.One more thing from Krispy Kreme, customers will receive a coupon to come back the following Friday, June 10, and try a new mystery glaze doughnut.is offering a free cinnamon sugar donut. The offer is good for in-shop only.Meanwhile,is bringing back six fancies for Donut Day: Lemon Poppy, Churro, Chocolate Cookies N Cream, Chocolate Sea Salt, Blood Orange Creamsicle and Cannoli.