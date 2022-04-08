FYI Philly

Where to find authentic, homemade empanadas for National Empanada Day

By Bethany Owings
EMBED <>More Videos

Where to find authentic, homemade empanadas for National Empanada Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's National Empanada Day April 8th, and there are many ways to celebrate.

At Malbec Argentine Steakhouse in Society Hill, you can get authentic Argentinian empanadas. There are six flavors on the menu, made fried or baked. The most popular is the beef empanada with the chimichurri, a typical Argentinian sauce.

Owner Walter Aragonese was born and raised in Argentina and makes everything from scratch using his mom's recipe.

Every month, they have a tango dancer for Tango Tuesdays. Check their social media for updates.

Malbec Argentine Steakhouse
400 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147

Buenos Aires Empanada Bar in Newtown Square churns out more than a thousand empanadas a week.

Chef and Owner Claudia Escalante de Verde draws on family recipes from her childhood in Argentina. To make them healthier, her empanadas are baked.

It's a complete lunch, she says, with all the staples.

Buenos Aires Empanada Bar | Facebook | Instagram
5058 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania 19073

Las Cazuelas has been serving up authentic Mexican Cuisine in Northern Liberties for 23 years. Owner Alfredo Aguilar hand prepares three varieties of the stuffed pastries with a focus on mole sauce, which the restaurant specializes in.

He says the empanada is a food that's equally delicious for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert.

La Cazuelas | Facebook
426-28 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19123 | 3300 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfyi phillyfyi mexicanfyi east passyunksouth philadelphia restaurantshispanic heritage
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Twins create FoodChasers Kitchen combining their love of food, travel
New bakery Kouklet brings authentic Brazilian flavors to South Philly
"Flying to Blåkulla is a ride through Swedish Easter Witch tradition
All things Spring: Cherry Blossoms, Easter, Passover | FYI Philly
TOP STORIES
Mother, 5-year-old son shot inside Philadelphia home
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to US Supreme Court
Video captures shootout between Frankford gunman, police
AccuWeather: Steady Rain, T'Storms This Evening
Montco officer passes away after bee sting leads to brain injury
Philly's COVID-19 mask mandate could go back into effect: Officials
American Airlines will use buses for short trips to Philadelphia
Show More
How to save money and energy while doing laundry
NJ man accused of secretly recording females using bathroom
Injured SEPTA officer identified, gunman dead in Philly barricade
Philly Board of Education finalizes contract with new superintendent
Man guilty of exploiting daughter's friends in college sex cult case
More TOP STORIES News