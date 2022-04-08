Where to find authentic, homemade empanadas for National Empanada Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's National Empanada Day April 8th, and there are many ways to celebrate.At Malbec Argentine Steakhouse in Society Hill, you can get authentic Argentinian empanadas. There are six flavors on the menu, made fried or baked. The most popular is the beef empanada with the chimichurri, a typical Argentinian sauce.Owner Walter Aragonese was born and raised in Argentina and makes everything from scratch using his mom's recipe.Every month, they have a tango dancer for Tango Tuesdays. Check their social media for updates.400 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147Buenos Aires Empanada Bar in Newtown Square churns out more than a thousand empanadas a week.Chef and Owner Claudia Escalante de Verde draws on family recipes from her childhood in Argentina. To make them healthier, her empanadas are baked.It's a complete lunch, she says, with all the staples.5058 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania 19073Las Cazuelas has been serving up authentic Mexican Cuisine in Northern Liberties for 23 years. Owner Alfredo Aguilar hand prepares three varieties of the stuffed pastries with a focus on mole sauce, which the restaurant specializes in.He says the empanada is a food that's equally delicious for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert.426-28 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19123 | 3300 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104