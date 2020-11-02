National Guard members deployed to Philadelphia's Aramingo Ave. as stores recover, rebuild after unrest

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7422202" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cleanup continues Wednesday after another night of unrest in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shopping cart after shopping cart full of food was seen being wheeled out of the Walmart Supercenter along Aramingo Avenue on Monday.The retail giant was among one of the hardest hit during last week's looting following unrest in the city sparked by the shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr. at the hands of Philadelphia police.The carts quickly emptied as food was tossed in one of several large dumpsters stationed in front of the store.RELATED:Their final destination was unclear. Action News has reached out to the company for comment, but have not heard back."That's very sad," said shopper Gladys Nunez.All of it unfolded as scores of Pennsylvania National Guard members stood watch outside shuttered storefronts in the area. The troops arrived over the weekend in the business corridor.In total, roughly 1,000 members have been deployed to the Philadelphia area."I'm happy they're here. It makes me feel safe. I can take my aunt to the store without worrying about something happening to us," said resident Alexis Barbera.Some honked their horns as they drove by, while others engaged them in friendly conversation, but some were uncomfortable by their presence."Honestly, I don't know how to feel about the military. When I just saw them. I was like, "What is going on?,'" explained North Philadelphia resident Teni Oladeji.How long they'll be here also remains somewhat of a mystery.Despite the varying opinions, the one thing almost everyone can seem to agree on is hope things only get better from here."It shouldn't have to be like this," said Northeast Philadelphia resident Mickey Burt.