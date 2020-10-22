Society

National Museum of American Jewish History to honor magicians Harry Houdini, David Copperfield

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia-based National Museum of American Jewish History will honor two men who entertained the world with their magic.

The museum announced on Thursday it will induct illusionists Harry Houdini and David Copperfield into its hall of fame on Dec. 12. The museum says the award recognizes the achievements and contributions of American Jews "who share and exemplify the ideals of the stories explored in the museum."

Houdini was born Erik Weisz in Hungary in 1874 and came to America when he was 4-years-old. The son of a rabbi toured America and the world as a magician until his death in 1926 at age 52.

Copperfield was born David Kotkin in New Jersey. He has earned 21 Emmy Awards.

"From immigrant Harry Houdini to first-generation American David Copperfield, this event clearly demonstrates what's possible when individuals are simply given the chance to be great," said museum trustee Sharon Tobin Kestenbaum.

Copperfield will accept the honor from his International Museum and Library of the Conjuring Arts in Las Vegas.

Previous recipients of the museum's award include the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and director Steven Spielberg.
