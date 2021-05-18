76ers to open NBA Playoffs Sunday at home, meet Play-In Tournament team

But who will Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Danny Green and Tobias Harris be playing against on the Wells Fargo Center court?
#1 Sixers will open the playoffs Sunday at home vs TBD the NBA announced pic.twitter.com/XALxKj0Noi— Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) May 18, 2021
That is yet to be determined.
The 76ers will face either the No. 7 seed Boston Celtics, No. 8 Washington Wizards, No. 9 Indiana Pacers or No. 10 Charlotte Hornets in round one of the playoffs.
It all depends on what happens in the Play-In Tournament which begins Tuesday night.
1️⃣ Sixers await play-in tournament results to find out who they will play in the 1st round of the playoffs #Sixers pic.twitter.com/5oVlLMpeCM— Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) May 16, 2021
The winner of Pacers-Hornets play-in game will then play the loser of Celtics-Wizards play-in game.
And the winner of that game will advance to face the 76ers in a best-of-seven series.
Did you get all that?
If not, let's have 76ers legend Charles Barkley try to explain the Play-In Tournament like only he can.
Charles attempts to explain the play-in tournament on this edition of "Chuck Talks" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DGdZVHv0Fd— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 7, 2021
ESPN says the biggest concern for the 76ers going into the playoffs is: "Can this team score enough? Setting aside the obvious potential for injury, no one questions Philadelphia's ability to play suffocating defense when it is whole. But the 76ers' second-ranked defense is superior to the team's 13th-ranked offense, which can tend to get bogged down, especially when its streaky 3-point shooters start missing. Then there's the issue of scoring late in games -- that has been a problem in Philly for years -- and it remains to be seen whether this season's team will solve it."
The 76ers ended the season 49-23 and earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
1️⃣ Sixers clinch the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference!!!— Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) May 15, 2021
1st time the Sixers clinched the #1 seed since Allen Iverson and the 2001 team went to the NBA finals!! #Sixers pic.twitter.com/DoLeaFK7Z5