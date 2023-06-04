Wyeth Artists' Studio tours running now at Brandywine Museum of Art

CHADDS FORD, Pa. (WPVI) -- You can peek into the lives of three generations of artists with a tour of the N. C. Wyeth House and Studio and the Andrew Wyeth Studio.

Amanda C. Burdan, Senior Curator at the Brandywine Museum of Art, calls the Wyeth artists' studios inspiring spaces.

"It's like going back in time," she says.

Both are National Historic Landmarks owned and operated by the Brandywine Museum of Art.

Burdan says the tours allow visitors to walk in the footsteps of an artist so they can see the world through their eyes, in the landscape that they lived and worked in.

"It engages your imagination," she says.

Andrew Wyeth was a 20th-century American realist painter.

Andrew's father, N.C. Wyeth, is known today as a great illustrator for his work on adventure classics like "Treasure Island."

N. C.'s studio is filled with items to spark creativity.

"You had props and knickknacks and pieces of history," says Burdan.

Visitors can also view a panel from a large mural in his mural studio.

Andrew grew up in the space that would become his studio and he lived here with his wife, Betsy.

"His entire life's work in Pennsylvania was created here in this studio," says Burdan.

His son, Jamie, also used the space as his first studio, creating a piece titled Draft Age here in 1965. Burdan says the piece was his response to the Vietnam War.

"We had Jamie come in and set up for us exactly what the space looked like when he worked here," she says.

For visitors to be able to see both the works of art and where they were created. Burdan says, "it's really a total experience."

You can cap it off with a special exhibition at the museum called Andrew Wyeth: Home Places.

Burdan says that because the works of art in that exhibition were part of Andrew and Betsy Wyeth's personal collection, almost all the work has never been seen before by the public.

Andrew Wyeth: Home Places is on view at the Brandywine Museum of Art through July 30 and the Wyeth Artists' Studio Tours run through mid-November.

Brandywine Museum of Art

1 Hoffman's Mill Road, Chadds Ford, PA 19317