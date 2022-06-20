toys

Meet Nerf's new mascot - Murph!

Murph weighs in at 10,000 Nerf darts and a height of six Nerf Blasters.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Nerf introduces its new mascot - Murph!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We know Nerf for its foam-based footballs and Nerf guns.

Now the toy company has someone to promote it all.

Introducing...Murph!



The company posted video of the new mascot on its social media pages on Saturday.



It says Murph weighs in at 10,000 Nerf darts and a height of six Nerf Blasters.

Adam Kleinman, the company's senior vice president and general manager, told Adweek that the "mascot represents this ageless, unbridled fun that lives in all of us and creates a physical embodiment of that feeling you get when you play with Nerf."

It didn't take long for people on social media to see a comparison to the one and only Gritty.



If the Flyers mascot won us over, could Murph too?

Also, now seems like a good time for us to give a shoutout to our original Murph - longtime Action News meteorologist David Murphy who retired last year.

Only one thing else to say: Yo, Murph!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshasbrou.s. & worldtoysphiladelphia flyers
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOYS
Misfit Toys will take you back in time
Bucks County WEL residents making bears to comfort Ukrainian refugees
Mattel unveils 1st mass-retail toy line to be certified carbon neutral
The Power of The Melanie Dolls!
TOP STORIES
Attorney from the Philippines killed in Philly while in Uber with mom
South Jersey wildfire forces evacuations, road closures
ATF joins investigation into collapse that killed Philly firefighter
Juneteenth parade returns to West Philadelphia
Woman walking on Philly trail finds shooting victim's body
Deputies shared that Bob Saget died before family notified: report
World swimming bans transgender athletes from women's events
Show More
Police officer, multiple others shot in popular DC bar area
Cosby civil trial jury must start deliberations over
Local girl who gave speech on kindness wins national contest
Devoted dads design job opportunities for adults with special needs
Director Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case: Reports
More TOP STORIES News