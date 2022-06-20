Meet Nerf's new mascot - Murph!

Now the toy company has someone to promote it all.
Introducing...Murph!
The company posted video of the new mascot on its social media pages on Saturday.
It says Murph weighs in at 10,000 Nerf darts and a height of six Nerf Blasters.
Adam Kleinman, the company's senior vice president and general manager, told Adweek that the "mascot represents this ageless, unbridled fun that lives in all of us and creates a physical embodiment of that feeling you get when you play with Nerf."
It didn't take long for people on social media to see a comparison to the one and only Gritty.
Your thoughts on the comparison of the Nerf mascot to Gritty that’s blowing up social media?!? The @6abc morning team wants to know! @matt_odonnell #gritty #nerf @NHLFlyers @ActionNewsMatt pic.twitter.com/oLKeXN7WWO— nydiahan (@nydia_han) June 20, 2022
If the Flyers mascot won us over, could Murph too?
Also, now seems like a good time for us to give a shoutout to our original Murph - longtime Action News meteorologist David Murphy who retired last year.
Only one thing else to say: Yo, Murph!