Several outlets are reporting this is likely a coincidence, as licensing deals are typically worked out in advance.

Netflix gets heat for platform's plan to begin streaming 'Titanic' weeks after submersible implosion

Netflix is facing backlash over its plans to begin streaming James Cameron's "Titanic."

Some critics online say the move is insensitive after five people died when a submersible imploded heading to the wreckage a few weeks ago.

Cameron himself visited the wreckage. He reacted to the news of the submersible implosion and the death of his friend, Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

"For him to have died tragically in this way is almost impossible for me to process," Cameron told ABC News.

He also compared the Titan's demise to the story of the Titanic, which sank on its maiden 1912 voyage after striking an iceberg.

"I'm struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field."

Netflix is set to stream "Titanic" starting Saturday.