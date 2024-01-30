What is Neuralink? Elon Musk tech startup implants brain chip in 1st human patient

Neuralink, the tech startup founded by Elon Musk, implanted a brain chip in its first human patient.

Musk made the announcement on his social media platform "X" on Monday, saying the person is in the recovery process.

He did not give details about who received the implant or whether it was working. However, he did say the patient was recovering well.

The chip is meant to allow humans to control external devices simply by thinking.

Neuralink also hopes to offer brain implants to paralysis patients as part of the study.