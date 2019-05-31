New app allows Camden residents to report illegal off-road vehicles

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- A new program's goal is to get illegal off-road vehicles off the streets of Camden, New Jersey.

The program was introduced on Friday.

The Camden County Police Department introduced a new app called "STOP-it."

The app allows citizens to safely and anonymously report anything of concern to police.

That includes reports of illegal off-road vehicles such as ATVs, dirt bikes, and snowmobiles.
