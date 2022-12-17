Young stars of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' grew up on screen

"Avatar: The Way of Water" isnow playing in theaters nationwide. It features a fresh batch of young stars who began filming five years ago.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" is now in theaters and it features a fresh batch of young stars who began filming five years ago.

They said they have literally grown up with this film.

"We are growing up on screen," said Jamie Flatters, who plays Neteyam. "I'm just extremely grateful to be part of this."

The cast said watching the film now was such a beautiful look at their own growth.

"I was so proud," said Bailey Bass, who plays Tsireya. "I was very interested to see 13-,14-,15-year-old Bailey, how I acted then and how that would be received."

This next generation of cast members found out back in 2017 that they would be part of this storied franchise.

Trinity Jo-Li Bliss is only 13-years-old now. She was born in the same year that the first Avatar film was released.

"I am still processing this amazing, incredible thrill," Bliss said.

"It's an honor," said Jack Champion, who plays Spider. "It's just it's so cool."

They filmed Avatar 2 and 3 concurrently, and there are plans for a fourth and fifth film.

Disney is the parent company of 6abc.