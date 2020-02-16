5 men arrested during drug house raid in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Five people have been arrested during a drug and weapons raid at a home in New Castle County, Delaware last week after a month-long investigation.

The raid happened at the home of brothers Dakevis and Dawann Reed.

Three other men were also arrested.

Police say the Reed brothers ran an illegal drug operation out of the home on Rose Lane in the community of Rosegate.

Police say they seized a total of 15.2 grams of crack cocaine, 8.4 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia for packaging crack cocaine, 3 firearm magazines, (13) .40 cal rounds, (44) .357 magnum rounds, (40) .38 special rounds, $877.00 dollars, and a loaded .380 handgun.
