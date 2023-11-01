Teen, 2 others injured after shooting erupts in New Castle County

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County responded to a triple shooting that left at least one teenager injured on Tuesday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. in the area of Jaymar Boulevard and Alvin Drive in Newark, Delaware.

Police say a 16-year-old male was shot once in the leg, a 20-year-old female was shot multiple times in the torso, and an unknown male was shot multiple times in the legs.

There is no word on the conditions of the victims or what led to this shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact New Castle police.