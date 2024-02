So far, no arrests have been made.

Police investigating triple shooting in Willingboro, New Jersey

WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Willingboro, New Jersey are investigating a triple shooting.

Officers responded to Buttercup Lane around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found three gunshot victims.

Two of the victims were flown to a nearby hospital, while another person was taken by car.

Police have not released any information about their ages or conditions.

So far, no arrests have been made.