Mother aims to track down shooter who killed her son, injured 2 others in Philadelphia

Ana Vasquez described her son, Jael Bravo, as a loving person.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A year ago, three men were shot and one of them was killed in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood.

Now, the mother of the man who died is asking for the public's help in finding his killer.

"He was a happy young man, a lover of life, music. He was a creator and an artist," said Vasquez.

Just before 11 p.m. on March 13, 2023, police say the 21-year-old was driving around with his cousin and friend before parking at the corner of North Marshall and Girard streets.

Police say a dark-colored SUV pulled up and someone fired into Bravo's Honda Civic.

Arriving officers found the car with the engine running. They say the car had been hit about 15 times on the driver's side.

"He was in the driver's seat," said Vasquez.

"Clearly someone was firing a semiautomatic gun very close proximity to the vehicle," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with Philadelphia police.

All three in the car were hit. Bravo was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other two victims were listed in stable condition. As far as cooperating with police, Vasquez says it's unclear.

"On the part of her nephew and the friend, there's a lot of fear of speaking," she said.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"I simply ask that if anyone has information that they come forward," said Vasquez. "I have lost a very young, very loving son, dearly beloved by friends and family."