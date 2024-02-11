WATCH LIVE

3 hospitalized following triple shooting in North Philadelphia

Two other people were injured by flying glass.

Sunday, February 11, 2024 6:31AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people, including a teenager, had to be rushed to the hospital after a shooting in North Philadelphia.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1900 block of Diamond Street.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a party that got out of control.

"We believe this was some type of Airbnb party, or some type of private party and someone brought a gun to the party," says Captain Anthony Ginaldi.

Police say one of the victims is in critical condition, and two others who were shot are in stable condition.

One of them, a 15-year-old, has a graze wound to the head.

Two other people were injured by flying glass.

