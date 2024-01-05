Suspect wanted for killing woman and her 1-year-old grandson in Allentown

Ada Ortiz, 44, and 1-year-old Sebastian Serrano died after being shot along the 100 block of Chestnut Street.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Allentown, Pennsylvania are searching for the suspect who fatally shot a woman and her 1-year-old grandson inside a home on December 29, 2023.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Gabriel Cartagena, 43. He's wanted on a slew of charges, including two counts of criminal homicide.

According to the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office, Cartagena shot and killed 44-year-old Ada Ortiz and her 1-year-old grandson, Sebastian Serrano Jr., around 8:40 p.m. inside a home on Chestnut Street.

Police found the victims in the living room.

Gabriel Cartagena

A third victim, Leandro Ortiz, was found in the kitchen suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper left side chest.

Leandro Ortiz, who is Ada's husband, told police the shooter was armed with a gun and took aim at a fourth victim only identified as R.S., a 7-year-old child. Leandro says he was shot when he stepped in between the suspect and the child.

Cartagena remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to dial 911.

The condition of Leandro Ortiz was not immediately known. The 7-year-old child was not injured.

Further details on what sparked the shooting remain under investigation.