Firefighters injured battling blaze in New Castle, Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Multiple firefighters were injured on Thursday night while battling a house fire in New Castle, Delaware.The blaze broke out at 9 p.m. along the 200 block of East Roosevelt Avenue.Firefighters encountered flames shooting from the second floor upon arrival to the scene. No one was inside the home, officials said.One firefighter was transported to the Christiana Hospital in stable condition for treatment of burns. Four additional firefighters were medically evaluated at the scene and returned to duty.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.The damage is estimated at $300,000.The American Red Cross is helping two adults and four children displaced as a result of the blaze.