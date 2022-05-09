SUV hits school bus with 45 students on board in New Castle, Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A school bus filled with students was involved in a crash in New Castle, Delaware.Police say an SUV hit the bus just before 8:30 a.m. Monday at Commons Boulevard and Reads Way.Authorities tell Action News that 45 students were on the bus. They were headed to Academia Alonzo Charter School in Wilmington.At least 14 students and two adults were taken to the hospital for minor injuries and evaluation.The cause of the crash is under investigation.