1 injured after van and school bus collide in Mill Creek, Delaware

MILL CREEK, Delaware (WPVI) -- The driver of a passenger van was injured when the vehicle collided with a school bus in Delaware.

The collision happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on Limestone Road at Kirkwood Highway in Mill Creek.

Investigators say no students were on board the Red Clay School District bus.

State police are still investigating what caused the crash.