Injuries reported after crash involving school bus in Burlington County

6abc Digital Staff
By 6abc Digital Staff
Tuesday, February 13, 2024 8:38PM
Chopper video of crash involving utility truck, school bus in Medford, New Jersey
Chopper video of crash involving utility truck, school bus in Medford, New Jersey

MEDFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Emergency crews in Burlington County are responding to a crash involving a school bus and utility truck.

It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Hawkin and Skeet roads in Medford Township, New Jersey.

Officers say students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Injuries have been reported at the scene, authorities say.

It is unclear whether students were injured or how many people were hurt.

There is no word yet on what may have led to this collision.

