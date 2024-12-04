Preventing porch pirates: UPS mailboxes, hiding spots and insurance help protect holiday packages

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Porch pirates stole $12 billion worth of packages in the past year and a new Value Penguin report says 4 out of 10 Americans have fallen victim to this crime.

You've seen the videos and heard the stories. Your package is delivered and moments later someone comes up and swipes it right from your front door.

It feels violating and sometimes can be tough to recover the stolen goods.

"One of the features we offer is to be able to leave delivery notes for our driver who is delivering your package. If you want them to put the package behind a planter or a decoration you have this holiday season, they can do that to make sure the package is out of view as people are walking," said Richard Rocha, Amazon Spokesperson.

If you don't want to take the risk, there are other free and affordable options out there.

UPS store owner Jarret Janako says his new store on Broad Street in South Philadelphia is now offering mailboxes to protect your packages.

UPS accepts mail from all carriers and signs for the packages, no matter the size, and holds them for up to 30 days.

There are also several different options for mailboxes. You can get a 3-month, 6-month and 12-month option. If you get the 12-month option, it's two months free, said Janako.

Sadly, package theft is so common that people are now investing in insurance!

PorchPals is a subscription-based startup that just launched. It costs $120 a year and covers up to $2,000 worth of your stolen packages.